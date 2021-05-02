The Resident Evil Village demo is now live across all platforms.

The demo is available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia.

This demo was originally supposed to be available for just 24 hours, but Capcom extended it to last until the end of the week.

The demo only gives you 60 minutes to explore both the village and castle area, which isn’t great. Thankfully, PC users have already worked out a way to reset the timer.

Here’s how to do it, courtesy of Steam user Leaves:

If you run the demo after doing all that, the timer is reset to one hour.

if you no fancy doing all that, to give the Resident Evil Village demo another shot after rinsing your hour playthrough on Steam, consider the Stadia version. All you need to do is create a Stadia account and you’re good to go.

Resident Evil Village launches 7th May. Not long now!