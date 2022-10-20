CAPCOM announced the imminent arrival of a demo for the third-person mode of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE. This trial version will be available on all platforms starting tonight at 01:00 (Italian time) and it will be possible to play for 60 minutes. Although the demo was designed to let you try the third-person mode, it will also be possible to play with the classic first-person view.

During RESIDENT EVIL Showcase also was shown a new trailer for theExpansion of the Winters which will be available both individually and within the Gold Edition of the eighth chapter. As previously anticipated, this new content will add not only the aforementioned third-person mode, but also an expansion dedicated to Rose Winters and an expanded version of the mode Mercenaries which will include new playable characters.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that RESIDENT EVIL Gold Edition will be available from 28 October on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. On the same day the title will also debut on Nintendo Switch thanks to a version that uses technology Cloud, you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Gold Edition – Trailer

Source: CAPCOM