Last night in the Resident Evil Showcase juicy novelties of the next game of Capcom, Resident Evil Village. Among them, the technical data for the range of Microsoft consoles was detailed, confirming a resolution of 4K HDR and 60 FPS in X Series Y 1440p HDR at 45 FPS in S Series, among other graphic configurations that we will detail below.
Capcom confirmed that for the most powerful console in Microsoft, Xbox Series X, you can choose between two graphic configurations. 4K HDR at 60 FPS or 4K HDR at 65 FPS with Ray Tracing activated. While for his younger sister, Xbox Series S, the resolution of 1440p HDR at 45 FPS or 1440p HDR at 30 FPS with Ray Tracing on.
On the other hand, the resolutions for veterans were also detailed. Xbox OneX Y Xbox One. On Xbox One X the game will have two graphic options. One of them prioritizing the rate of images per second, operating at 1080p at 60 FPS and another graphic configuration that will prioritize the resolution, running at 4K HDR at 30 FPS. And finally, in Xbox One the game will run to 900p and 30 FPS.
Resident Evil Village is the new Survival Horror that puts you in the shoes of Ethan winters, having escaped the events of the incident at the Baker property, living a quiet life with his wife Mia, under the protection of the BSAA. The game takes place in a town that rests in the shadow of an ancient castle. It will have an additional mode that we can enjoy called The Mercenaries, which we can play once we have finished the main story, to be able to fight against a holeada of monsters with a first-person perspective. The game will go on sale next May 7. You can reserve yours in the Microsoft Store.
