Being one of the most anticipated releases of 2021, Resident Evil Villlage continues to draw attention with small details about its experience. Moving away a little from the prominence of Lady Dimitrescu, new information would confirm that Resident Evil Village will include the defendant photo mode. A game that has proven to be spectacular and thanks to this mode, those moments that many want to enjoy can be captured.

And it is that, for now, it has been seen that Capcom has sought to praise the result that they are obtaining with Resident Evil Village in its section technical. A game that will bet on visual realism, that will support Ray Tracing on new generation consoles and PCs and that has left really spectacular sequences.

But if we realize what is officially known, there are many details that remained to be resolved. Has been IGN who has discovered in a recent video that this option will be offered within the game and has confirmed that Resident Evil Village will include the defendant photo mode. In the gameplay that exposes the game on the Playstation 4 Pro, you can see Lay Dimistrescu for a moment in front of the mirror and below, in the legend, the option to omit sequence is observed, and the option to take a picture.

It is in this way that it has been possible to anticipate that Resident Evil Village would include this photo mode, apparently from day one. Now the questions arise about how this photo mode would work, because it is strange that the option in a cinematic sequence. Of course, this discovery is due to a small oversight of the one who was capturing the gameplay, who would surely touch a button on the remote revealing that usual legend in cinematic sequences when they can be omitted.

What is expected right now is that Capcom will solve these Resident Evil Village photo mode issues, hoping that in addition to being able to take captures of the sequences, it can also be done during the game. For now, this discovery is what we have to attend to in a game that arouses great interest and has become one of the great references of 2021.

The Microsoft Store reveals the download size of Resident Evil Village on Xbox

There are still many mysteries to be solved, and some new ones that arise from chance discoveries. We will hope that in the weeks that come to us this month, there may be important advances in the information that they want to reveal before the Resident Evil Village launch. A release that remains for the next May 7 on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC.

Xbox Wireless Controller, Blue Shock + Xbox Wireless Headset Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing the button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-04-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.