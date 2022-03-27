Resident Evil Village could soon land on Xbox Game Passor at least that’s what a leak appeared onXbox Store Polish, where the game was part of the subscription service catalog.

We wrote “resulted” because the reference was promptly removed by the managers of the Microsoft platform, but not before some users took a screenshot of the screen as proof of what happened.

Was it a simple mistake or an anticipation of what will happen in the next few days?

Recently awarded Game of the Year at the Steam Awards, Resident Evil Village undoubtedly stands as one of the best episodes ever for Capcom’s survival horror series, as well as the first chapter that abandons traditional zombies in favor of a European-style gothic horror.

After Resident Evil 7 biohazard (review), Ethan Winters also returns to Village as the protagonist, always in the context of a first-person experience that however lends itself to decidedly more marked action contaminations.

