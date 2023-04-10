Capcom has released a patch for the PC version Of Resident Evil Villagewhich apparently only does one thing: remove Denuvo. The Japanese publisher has not published any release notes on the matter, but after installing the update, the executable file of the game drops to 209 MB, from the previous 622 MB, without any trace of the infamous anti-tamper system.

Denuvo is usually accused of affecting the performance of games, but in the case of Resident Evil Village its removal does not seem to have brought particular benefits to fluidity. According to initial reports, the title runs in an identical way, or almost, to before. Some talking about up to 2-4 fps more, while others even 1 fps less. However, these are minimal differences, which do not affect the overall yield too much, and therefore on the gaming experience.

The PC version of Resident Evil Village had some performance issues in the past. At the time, the finger was immediately pointed at Denuvo, but it was soon discovered that the main cause of the situation was Capcom’s anti-cheat system, which the Japanese publisher fixed quite quickly.