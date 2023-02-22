CAPCOM announces that the VR mode of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE, Compatible with Playstation VR2the new peripheral launched just today for Playstation 5. The update is free for anyone who owns a copy of the original title.

MILAN (February 22, 2023) – Immerse yourself in the survival horror world of today Resident Evil™ Village with the VR Mode. This immersive new experience is now available alongside the launch of PlayStation®VR2 as free downloadable content for all owners of the PlayStation®5 versions of Resident Evil™ Village And Resident Evil™ Village Gold Edition.

A demo of the VR Mode Of Resident Evil Village is now available for download on the PlayStation™ Store.

The development of VR Mode has also begun Resident Evil™ 4. This PlayStation VR2 content will be available as free DLC for the highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4. Stay tuned for more information. Resident Evil 4 is now available to pre-order ahead of its upcoming March 24, 2023 release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

There VR Mode Of Resident Evil Village ramps up the intensity of the award-winning eighth mainline title in the series Resident Evil. The DLC supports the entire campaign following Ethan Winters’ harrowing journey to rescue his kidnapped daughter Rose. This adventure is more thrilling than ever in virtual reality, as the VR Mode Of Resident Evil Village take full advantage of the advanced features of PlayStation VR2 to transport players directly into the village. Get ready to see this world directly through Ethan’s eyes in stunning detail thanks to the new headset’s 4K HDR display and eye tracking technology. The atmosphere is further enhanced by 3D audio effects that add texture to the environment and allow listeners to feel the horrors that lurk around every corner

The experience is also tangibly more immersive with the PlayStation VR2 Sense™ feature. The new controllers allow players to interact with their surroundings like never before with natural movements that mirror Ethan’s on-screen movements. These intuitive inputs allow you to block enemy attacks by lifting Ethan’s arms, reload firearms with realistic actions, and explore while holding a map. Players can also wield dual weapons, store and retrieve items within Ethan’s coat, and perform a variety of other touch gestures such as opening doors and treating wounds with medicine bottles.

There VR Mode Of Resident Evil Village also includes a VR Tutorial and Shooting Range modes that allow players to try out new VR gaming systems and have a place where they can hone their skills.