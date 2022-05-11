Capcom announced that the sales of Resident Evil Village They have reached 6.1 million units worldwide. This information was disclosed through a financial report.

The report revealed further growth in the title, as it shared in October 2021 that Resident Evil Village sales had surpassed 5 million units worldwide. This includes both digital and physical sales. Capcom revealed that sales of the title remained steady thanks to purchases of the digital version of the game.

Additionally, Resident Evil Village entered Capcom’s flagship title list in December 2021. Although the list has yet to be updated according to the new financial report, Resident Evil Village sits behind Street Fighter V. That said, more Sales of the title could see it slowly climb the list, especially since a new DLC is planned for the game as well.

Currently this DLC has not yet been announced. We just have to wait for new information from Capcom.

Source: GamingBolthttps://gamingbolt.com/resident-evil-village-has-sold-6-1-million-units