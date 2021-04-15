There is no doubt that Resident Evil Village is one of the most anticipated games of this year 2021, especially as the upcoming release date gets closer and closer. Today, from GameInformer, we get more details of what seem to be two of the star mechanics of the new game in the horror saga: the upgrade system and hunting animals.

With a detailed video, the Gameinformer colleagues tell us how the world of Resident Evil Village is full of animals to hunt, from the smallest and most harmless, such as chickens, to larger and more aggressive ones, which will cost our ammunition a heavy price. like goats. These animals, after dying, will release skins and meat that can be delivered to “the duke’s kitchen”, where we can Get upgrades for Ethan, the main character of the game. In addition to this, they also point out how hunting is not the only way to improve the character, since hidden treasures can be obtained by mapping and money from defeated enemies, which can also be exchanged in the duke’s kitchen.

The upgrade system and hunting animals will offer a wide range of permanent benefits for Ethan’s character in Resident Evil Village, such as increased damage or stamina. In addition, in the case of the money and treasures mentioned above, they can be used to improve Ethan’s weapons, making them for example more damaging or reducing stagger when aiming.

We hope you are enjoying as much as we are the barrage of news we are receiving about Resident Evil Village in recent days, as the first look we were able to take recently at its mapping.

Resident Evil Village will go on sale this May 7th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, Pc and Stadia.