Resident Evil: Village premiered on May 7. Since then, players have been enjoying what this game has to offer. However, there is a concept within it that draws attention and is the Cadou.

This is a creation of Capcom which first appeared in this installment of the series. It has a lot to do with the history and the facts of this adventure. However, and as you may have guessed, this falls into the realm of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

The Cadou on Resident Evil: Village It is a kind of genetically engineered organism that was created in Eastern Europe. It is a creation of the Mother Miranda.

She is a scientist who also serves as a priestess and leader in a remote village. Her followers call her the ‘Mother’, and his age is very advanced. Miranda created this creature by investigating the Mold or Megamicete (Mold), a fungal super organism.

Resident Evil: Village accused of plagiarizing Frankenstein’s Army movie

The Cadou is the result of exposing a parasitic nematode to Mold. Nematodes comprise more than 25 thousand species distributed around the world, and they are often called ’round worms’ or ‘cylindrical’ because of their shape.

Although they are usually aquatic, predominantly in the oceans, there are also many terrestrial ones. They are responsible for many diseases of a parasitic nature. They attack a wide range of plants, animals, and even humans.

Cadou from Resident Evil: Village, creation of Madre Miranda

So it is not at all strange that the Mother Miranda have chosen these creatures. These were assimilated by the Mold, producing replicas which she altered for her purposes.

She herself was contaminated by this fungal organism while seeking to revive her daughter, who died of the Spanish flu. The Mold It lengthened his life, but it also caused a mutation. Since then he continued his research and discovered his capabilities.

Among them those of mind control over those who were contaminated. The Cadou on Resident Evil: Village It was one more step in that sense. This term is a word of Romanian origin, which means ‘present’.

Those who have already played the game are sure to know the dire implications of this body. The fact is that it is also a derivative of the French word ‘cadeau’, which has the same meaning. Undoubtedly Capcom he handled the idea very well.

Being based on parasitic nematodes, the Cadou it tends to invade the entire body of the infected person. To a degree that worms become visible in the body of some of them, as is the case with Salvatore moreau.

Something quite unpleasant to see, but that is consistent with the terrifying setting of this game. It can be understood that the team behind the game knew how to give sufficient context to this element that appears in Resident Evil: Village.

