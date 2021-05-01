The video game industry, key in digital entertainment, has a May full of launches ahead. The list of must-sees is made up of the eighth installment of the saga resident Evil, the limitless action of Far Cry 6 and the publication on PC of one of the successful PlayStation exclusives such as Days gone.

The most anticipated game is, without a doubt, Resident Evil: Village. The eighth installment of this mythical horror franchise from the Capcom company is a direct sequel to its predecessor, Biozahazar, but in which a much more intense survival experience will be offered and in which reverts to first person game mode.

The first-person perspective returns to the saga in Resident Evil Village. Photo: Capcom.

After facing zombies, mutants, and other supernatural beings, Ethan winters You will once again deal with strange creatures that took over a cursed village, in what will be a new adventure in which terror, suspense and tension will make this game a totally frenetic experience.

Resident Evil: Village It will be released on May 7 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

Far Cry 6



Another of the most desired games of this month of May is Far Cry 6, which will finally arrive on May 26 to practically all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Stadia) after Ubisoft had to delay its release in February.

This first person shooter game will lead the player to become Diego, a guerrilla who will fight against the regime of Antón Castillo, the dictator of Yara, a fictional tropical paradise in which a story will unfold in which action, fun and adrenaline are more than assured.

Days Gone Comes to PC

The PlayStation 4 exclusive makes the leap to computers. A “survival horror” video game with the motto “The world against you”. That’s what it’s about Days gone.

With an open world format, the video game portrays Deacon St. John’s journey through a post-political world ravaged by a pandemic. A motorcycle ride through the forests of Oregon reminiscent of passages from “Sons Of Anarchy” and “Mad Max.”

During the game, the protagonist faces a countless number of enemies: “freakers” -human infected by the virus that destroyed the world-, mutated animals or newts -hunters who try to survive by killing other humans.

The rest of the premieres

But this month of May is loaded with many other video games, more than thirty, among which are Dragon Quest Builders 2 (May 4) an action building game from Square Enix for PS4 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; or Rust (May 21) from Facepunch Studios for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, a first-person action survival adventure.

Skate City will launch on May 6 for iOS, PC, PS4 4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch as one of the most anticipated new platform games based on the art of skateboarding; Miitopia It will also arrive on May 21 as an RPG adventure one about one of Nintendo’s most prominent universes for its Switch platform.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch.

More games will be available this month: Hood: Outlaws & Legends (May 10), RWBY: Grimm Eclipe-Definitive Edition (may 13th); Subnautica: Below Zero, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Famicom Detective Cluv (all three on May 14); Snowrunner (May 18), Just Die Already; The Longest Road on Earth (both on May 20); Y Knockout City (May 21).

Also Biomutant, Erica, Maneater, King of Seas, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (all five on May 25); Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (both on May 27); Song of Horror, Beautiful Desolation Y World’s End Club (all three on May 28).

As for the productions of independent studios, the so-called “indie”, they stand out Aerial_Knights Never Yield a 3D side-scrolling “runner” game for Nintendo Switch; and also Essays on Empathy, from the Spanish studio “Deconstructeam” for PC, and which is set to be one of the great revelations of these independent productions.