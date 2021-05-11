Resident Evil: Village It barely came out last week, but its PC version modifications came out earlier. The modders they moved very fast, so it is not surprising that there is even … a mod for not!

Yes, how can you read it. Someone with a background in game modeling was tasked with creating an altered version of their characters’ appearance. Obviously, the above draws the attention of more than one player.

Resident Evil: Village porn mod is now ready

With how popular it has become Lady DimitrescuSurely there will be those who want to download it once and for all. However, in that sense it is convenient to make a few clarifications.

For starters, this mod is not related to the family matriarch Dimitrescu. Actually, it focuses on the daughters of Alcina, the Three sisters. Is why this new mod porn of Resident Evil: Village it has a very appropriate name.

Resident Evil: Village now has Barney and he’s scarier

Is named ‘Lewd Sisters’ (Lewd Sisters, in Spanish). To download it you need to go to NexusMods. However, to carry out this process it is necessary to create an account, since it has a filter that does not allow anything else to pass like this.

This was to be expected, since this type of content – like the game itself – is not suitable for minors. According to a report, more than 700 players have already downloaded this modification to apply it to their copies.

Too bad, it doesn’t include the popular Lady Dimitrescu

The impressive thing about this mod porn of Resident Evil: Village is how quickly it was implemented by modders. Reports about its existence came on Friday.

So its creators had already worked on the nude models of the Three sisters since before the game came out. How is that possible? We want to imagine that they achieved it by taking advantage of the demo of this title, which has been available for a long time.

So they had enough time to analyze the game files, and find out where the character models are loaded from. Naked designs are certainly nothing new.

They have been around for a long time, and are applied in multiple titles. Either native to PC, or in some cases, coming from consoles and emulated on this platform. The ‘Rule 34’ it is something that has remained very present on the Internet.

If this does not appeal to you mod porn of Resident Evil: Village, there are many more today. Not long ago we shared the one of Barney, which turns enemies into this lovable character.

But there is another that gives Lady Dimitrescu the face of Thomas the Tank Engine and it is something extremely horrendous. Do you want this lady with a mod unclothed? We do not doubt that if you wait a bit someone will make it. It’s just a matter of time.

