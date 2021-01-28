Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus has died aged 39.

Maus, who died on Sunday night due to complications associated with colon cancer, worked on a variety of characters in the upcoming Resident Evil Village, including the witches seen in promotional videos.

Capcom issued a statement on Twitter paying tribute to the actor.

“We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village,” Capcom said.

“Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.”

Maus’ credits include 2020 American drama Charm City Kings, 2011 American comedy-drama Your Sister’s Sister, and 2008 dark comedy My Effortless Brilliance. Maus taught acting at drama school John Rosenfeld Studios, which made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist,” John Rosenfeld Studios said.

“She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be. The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time. We are lucky to have known her, and she has touched all of us that knew her. “

Maus’ fiancé Dusty Warren set up a GoFundMe page after the April 2020 diagnosis.