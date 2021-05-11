Since last week the game of Resident Evil: Village on multiple platforms. The comments from the players and the same specialized criticism have been very good.

However, as details about the plot began to be shared, something that no one would have expected came to light. It is possible that neither Capcom I would have imagined it. But now there is an accusation of plagiarism by one of his monsters.

Frankenstein’s Army premiered in 2013

This comes from Richard Raaphorst, movie director, film director Frankenstein’s Army, a horror film that was released in 2013.

Its story centers on a team of Soviet soldiers, who almost at the end of the Second World War, discover a secret laboratory of the Nazis. There, the Dr. Viktor Frankenstein, descendant of the character in the novel by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein (1816), creates an army of mechanical abominations.

Nemesis lost respect: Lady Dimitrescu arrived in Resident Evil 3

They mix the corpses of human beings with machinery. Among them there is one that is very reminiscent of one that appears in Resident Evil: Village.

That highlights it Raaphorst, saying ‘In 2013 I directed my Frankenstein’s Army movie. It’s a crazy monster movie filled with my own designs, one of which was used – completely without authorization or credit in the newest Resident Evil game. ‘. That is what this filmmaker said in LinkedIn.

The design of a monster from Resident Evil: Village is similar

We do not know the name of the monster in this title of Capcom, nor that of Frankenstein’s Army. But they both have a pair of propellers on their body, where their head should be.

Is it plagiarism, or a similar concept created independently? It has to be said that resident Evil has many ideas from other franchises. Especially zombie movies and other horror movies. Although the designs are not exactly the same.

Yes OK Frankenstein’s Army was not a critical success, it has won status cult over the years. It has very interesting approaches, and it is certainly an entertaining movie.

What is not clear, at least for now, is whether the staff behind the development of Resident Evil: Village I was aware of the existence of this film. It is not so well known that we say. Up to now Capcom has not commented on this accusation.

