In an early moment of Resident Evil Village [Resident Evil 8] the protagonist, an Ethan Winters who repeats curse after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017) and that by chance of fate has changed Louisiana through Romania to find a similar hell of infected and horror, they cut off his hand.

The scene is similar to the one that was already experienced at the beginning of Resident Evil 7, when Mia, the missing wife of the protagonist, reappeared in the (unforgettable) Baker’s mansion and attacked us with a chainsaw. Mia, possessed by spirit, threw herself at Ethan (against us, remember that it was the first installment of the saga in first person) and we saw how our hand detached from our body. On Resident Evil 7 Ethan would faint and, waking up to a disgusting Baker feast, had his hand sewn, grotesquely stapled to his arm. He was slow to use it properly. On Resident Evil 8However, Ethan puts one of the healing objects on the stump, joins the two parts of his body and can now use his hand again. You are ready to fight. In fact, even the beige jacket that he is wearing is sewn on.

This above is an anecdote in the form of a mirror that, however, reveals the fundamental difference between the two first-person installments of the zombie saga (and other evils) of the Japanese Capcom: what in the Biohazard It was intimacy, tension, stealth (at least in its brilliant first half), in Village it transforms into bombast, baroque, visual excess and adrenaline. And this is not a bad thing, it is just the certification that the Resident Evil 8 It is not a spiritual sequel to 7. It is something else. It is something greater.

Lacking any kind of complexes, full of action and supported by the excellent public and critical reception of its predecessor, Resident Evil Village is a game that, aesthetically, borrows its own heritage from Resident Evil 4 (that autumnal village of deep Spain), absorbs more recent iconographies such as that of the Bloodborne (Enemies are directly a carbon copy) and has its most recognizable aesthetic touchstone in Stephen Sommers’ Van Helsing (2004), in which towers, lycanthropes, snowy villages, winged creatures, factories worthy of Frankenstein that hybridized meat already coexisted and metal and in which, to make matters worse, everything revolved around the mystery of the motherhood of a supernatural creature.

However, where that movie featured a typical hero, here, as in Biohazard, we find a supervening hero, a pathetically human Ethan Winters, hardly an actor of what happens and yet charismatic because of that alchemy that permeates video games when they let us look with the protagonist’s eyes. Graphically, with Village it shows that we are at the beginning of the new generation. We will not say that it is a game of the last generation rescaled, but it does not even remotely express the technical possibilities of the new machines. Playable is another story. If the difficulty (low) and the puzzles (laughable) add to the game’s debit, the level design, narrative structure, and adventurous progression make for a major achievement. All players, through demos and trailers, enter the game knowing that there is a village (recurring area and soul of the game), a castle and a very tall lady. Well. The fact is that there are more. Much more. The gratification is great when the player understands the real dimension of the game and the variety of the areas that it proposes to us.

Because, like a Zelda, the game’s biggest ace up its sleeve is its own map: areas around the nuclear village branch out that exploit the game’s mechanics in an excellent way. The most unbridled action, stealth looking for pieces that allow us to advance, fleeing from creatures that come after us, even the platforms, all those pieces that had somehow made up the previous installments of the saga are here exploited in areas concrete. Some of them (the castle, the haunted house) deserve more playable time, but all give what they promise and all manage, in general, to create a huge sense of playable satisfaction.

And it is that in short the last resident Evil It is a very good game, very solid, very varied, much more ambitious than its predecessor and (perhaps for that reason) much less round. It is not a cardinal sin. Also the Moon, which turns men into wolves, is much more round than the earth. But what about how much fun we had down here?

Reviewed version: Xbox Series X