CAPCOM announced that version Playstation VR2 Of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE you can count on a free demo, available from the launch day of the virtual reality peripheral and the new edition of the game, the next February 22nd. We remind you that the VR2 version of VILLAGE will be free for all those who already own a copy of the game in the normal version.

With the announcement of the demo, a new gameplay video for the VR Mode of the title is also shown. Let’s see it below.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE – VR Mode Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu