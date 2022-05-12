Netflix seems to be increasingly linked to the gaming world, in fact, the teaser trailer of the TV series starring Resident Evil has just been released, and is present also the release date.

The Resident Evil teaser trailer arrived via the official Netflix Italy Twitter account. Where you can also see the release date of the series for the small screen: July 14, 2022. Very little is missing.

Nothing ever happens in peaceful New Raccoon City. Resident Evil: The Series brings the fight for survival to Netflix on July 14th. pic.twitter.com/C76DYMDd73 – Netflix Italy (@NetflixIT) May 12, 2022

In addition to the release date, from post published you can see the name of the setting of this new series dedicated to Resident Evil: New Raccoon City. In the short video it is possible to see the two protagonists, Billie and Jade Wesker, daughters of the terrible villain Albert Wesker. Villain at least in the videogame counterpart made by Capcom. Obviously, there will be zombies, which made the survival horror franchise famous. But even scarier are the dogs, which players will remember with horror and hatred.

The series will have two different timelines, as previously anticipated: one will be set in the present day (right in 2022) and will show how the zombie epidemic will spread, all from the laboratories of the Umbrealla Corporation. While the second is set in 2036, where you will see Jade trying to defend herself from the T-Viruswhich has infected almost the entire world population.

From here it is possible to deduce that there will be references to the videogame series, but the story will take a turn of its own. Not to mention that there seems to be none of the protagonists who have left their mark on the franchise, like Leon, Chris or Claire. They could come in the form of an extra, but for now we do not know anything. You just have to wait for the release date, July 14 to immerse yourself in the heat and in an adventure on Resident Evil signed by Netflix, which from the teaser trailer looks really interesting.

Furthermore, it will be curious to find out if there will be more seasons, given that Netflix also has in hand the development of Infinite Darkness, the Resident Evil TV series totally in computer graphics.