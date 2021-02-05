After almost five years since the release of the last film of Resident Evil starring Jovovich mile, the franchise continues with a new adaptation of the video game under the direction of director Johannes Roberts.

Sony Pictures and Constantin Films will produce the new installment. Also, Screen Gems company recently confirmed that the film already has a release date.

According to Sony’s subsidiary company, the Resident evil reboot will hit theaters in the United States on September 3, 2021 . However, the release of the feature film in Peru and other Latin American countries is still pending.

The production of this new movie It has been running since 2017, so many fans have high expectations for fictional content and that it is faithful to video games.

However, this would not be the only adaptation of the franchise, since Netflix is ​​working on a series about the Resident evil universe. However, the show does not have an exact premiere date, but it is believed to be sometime in 2021.

Resident Evil. Photo: Netflix

What will the Resident evil reboot be about?

There is not much information about the plot yet, but it is known that the feature film will refer to the second video game in the franchise. Thus, the events will take place in 1998, in Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City.

“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the first two original games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them. At the same time, it was telling a grounded human story about a dying small American town that feels both relatable and relevant to audiences today, ”the filmmaker told Deadline.