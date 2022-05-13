The showrunner of the new Netflix series dedicated to Resident Evilhas released some interesting statements regarding the connection between this new product and the Capcom video games that we know well. Andrew Dabb has in fact declared that the two media will in a certain sense be connected, where videogames form the background for the seriesthese are his words, released during an interview:

The games are the backstory of the series. Everything that has happened in video games exists in this world. For example, the village is there, we may not be able to get close until the fifth season, but it is in our world.

He continues, then, specifying how what instead happened in the movie, is not connected in any way, calling them “a different thing”. Among other statements by him, Dabb wanted to make it clear how much this work wants to transport viewers within a journey, also making them feel involved, while different themes and different aspects of the Resident Evil “mythology” are touched upon.

At the moment, we don’t know much else about this product, but this little news will be nothing short of welcome to the fans, who see their passion born exactly from the historical videogame saga. We know the series will consist of eight episodes from the duration of one hour eachand which will be available to the public on the streaming platform starting from July 14.

This is the synopsis that Netflix has provided us about the new Resident Evil TV series: