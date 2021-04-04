The Resident Evil franchise plans to return in style thanks to Sony Pictures. The film studio announced in October 2020 that it will reboot the Capcom series.

Directed and written by Johannes Roberts, Resident evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, will be based on the second video game in the franchise and will be set in 1998.

Following, we show you the official synopsis of the feature film , which was released by Sony Pictures on their social networks:

“Once the thriving home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a desolate wasteland with great evil looming below the surface. When that evil is released, the inhabitants are forever … changed … and a small group of survivors must work together to discover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. “

The producer of the tape, Robert Kulzer, He asserted that the franchise still has a lot to offer even though it already has a six-part film saga. They all starred Milla Jovovich, who no longer has plans to reprise her role as Alice.

Resident evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – cast

The film will star Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Neal McDonough (William Birkin) , and Donal Logue (Chief Irons).

Resident evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – release date

After Sony Pictures changed the release date due to the coronacirus pandemic, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be released in theaters in the United States on November 24, 2021.