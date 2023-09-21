CAPCOM And GameFlavor announce a collector’s box in the shape of a first aid box for all fans of RESIDENT EVIL. Inside we will find ten 330 ml spray cans, four cans containing a mixture of spices, cocktail recipes and a spray cap.

This gadget will be available in a limited edition, only 4,750 pieces worldwide, and will be sold at the price of €199.00. Below you will find more details.

The Exclusive Resident Evil™ Collector’s Box for true fans now available to order

GameFlavor pays homage to the iconic horror game series with a strictly limited collectible experience, officially licensed by Capcom.

Berlin, Germany – September 20, 2023 – In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil™, GameFlavor celebrates the Resident Evil™ series with the Resident Evil™ First Aid Collector’s Box. This unique and strictly limited collection transfers iconic objects from the virtual screen to the real world. Officially licensed by Capcom, the Resident Evil™ First Aid Collector’s Box is perfect for die-hard fans and collectors alike, and is available to pre-order now at https://gameflavor.com/ at the cost of Euro 199.00.

The actual container, which visually reflects the model of the game, immediately brings to mind memories of the Spencer residence and contains ten cans of first aid spray of 330 ml each, four cans of “ribbons” containing spice mixes, a spray cap, recipes for matching cocktails and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

The first aid spray is one of the most memorable items in the Resident Evil™ video game series and is also the heart of the collectible. When it comes to flavor and ingredients, GameFlavor took inspiration from the herbs, spices and fruits found in the game world. The result is a delicious and refreshing drink made from green tea enriched with cucumber and lemon-mint, flavored with many unique ingredients. The spray cap allows you to present the first aid kit even after tasting its contents.

Ribbons are also one of the items from the Resident Evil™ series that every player of the series will immediately remember. The ribbon boxes each contain one of the game’s four different spices, which can be used to make authentic alcohol-free Resident Evil™ cocktails or can serve as inspiration for your own cocktail creations with the help of the included recipe cards.

The Resident Evil™ First Aid Collector’s Box is a unique collectible experience limited to 4,750 pieces worldwide, made and packaged in Berlin with love for every single Resident Evil™ fan. Further information is available at https://gameflavor.com/products/resident-evil-item-box. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Links to trailers:

About Game Flavor GmbH

GameFlavor is a Berlin-based merchandising company that specializes in the world of iconic video game flavors and creates a very special collectible experience based on the original idea of ​​the developers. With carefully selected and sustainable ingredients, GameFlavor creatively develops a flavorful and visually authentic product that immerses players directly into their favorite series. Learn more about www.gameflavor.com.