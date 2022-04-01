Resident Evil: short film coming from MnG Video

MnG Video, to whom we owe the beautiful amateur short film The Last Of Us: The First Of Them, is working on a short film dedicated to the series Resident Evilof which we can see the first photos.

The short film, the full title of which we do not yet know, will be shot by Mariano Caterinozzi. It will be based on an original story set in Europe between the facts of the first and second chapter. For now there are no details on the plot, apart from that the Stars Team will encounter many difficulties.

The photos show some moments on the set. For example in one we can see one zombies in action, in another the Stars Squad engaged in some operation and in yet another a moment in which an actress is being prepared to shoot.

Given the quality of The Last Of Us: The First Of Them, the hope is to have a good amateur short film to see. The publication period is still uncertain, but MnG Video is working to make it as soon as possible.