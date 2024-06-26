GOG announced that it is available on its platform from today RESIDENT EVIL, the first chapter released for the first time in 1996. But it doesn’t end there. In fact, the company has anticipated that it will also release RESIDENT EVIL 2 And RESIDENT EVIL 3: Nemesisalthough at the moment it has not yet revealed the release date.

We leave you now with the opening movie for the first chapter of the franchise, wishing you as always a good viewing!

RESIDENT EVIL – Intro

Source: GOG Street Gematsu