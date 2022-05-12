Netflix released a teaser trailer for RESIDENT EVIL: The seriesnew live action that will arrive in Italy next July 14. As previously anticipated, the series will be set in 2036, fourteen years after the creation of the virus capable of creating a real apocalypse all over the world, and will see as the protagonist Jade Weskergirl tormented by her past a New Raccoon City.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that you can find more information on RESIDENT EVIL: The series within our previous article. Good vision.

RESIDENT EVIL: The Series – Teaser trailer

2036. Fourteen years after the birth of the lethal virus that caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fight to survive in a world populated by infected and bloodthirsty creatures. In the midst of this carnage Jade is haunted by her past a New Raccoon Cityfrom the gruesome connections between his father and the Umbrella Corporation and from what happened to his sister, Billie.

Source: Netflix