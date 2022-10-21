During a Resident Evil Showcase that aired online, Capcom unveiled new footage and updates on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and its Winters’ Expansion, as well as a host of details on the return of Resident Evil 4, which will arrive as a remake in March next year. . The event also explored new ways to experience the survival horror series, including the PlayStation VR2 and Mac versions of Resident Evil Village, and the cloud versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village for Nintendo. Switch. The development team also shared an extended look at Shadows of Rose, the new chapter in the Winters’ Expansion, and the Third Person mode. The Winters’ Expansion and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle of the DLC and base game, will be available on October 28, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Before the arrival of the Winters’ Expansion and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, players will also have the opportunity to experience the award-winning campaign from a new perspective. A 60-minute demo with the expansion’s third-person mode is now available.

Resident Evil Re: Verse, a free multiplayer experience for all Resident Evil Village owners, will debut with an early access event starting Monday, October 24, 2022 at 4:00 am and running until Tuesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 am: 00 in the morning. The full game will launch on October 28, 2022 and will support cross-play across all platforms. More Resident Evil Re: Verse content is also coming in future updates, including survivors, creatures, scenarios, costumes, and additional challenge missions. The Mac version of Resident Evil Village has been unveiled with launch scheduled for October 28, 2022, coming in tandem with the previously revealed version of Resident Evil Village Cloud for Nintendo Switch. The Winters’ Expansion will instead be available for Resident Evil Village Cloud on December 2, 2022. During the Showcase, the launch dates of the Nintendo Switch releases of Resident Evil 2 Cloud (November 11, 2022), Resident Evil 3 Cloud (November 18) were also revealed 2022) and Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud (December 16, 2022).

Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, producer of Resident Evil 4, introduced the first extended footage of the remake with the opening minutes of the adventure, as well as a new story trailer that foreshadows what surprises await new players and regular fans. This first look at combat showed just a few of the new ways in which the Ganados attack, chase, and outflank Leon with speed and ferocity. Leon’s arsenal of weapons and close combat maneuvers now include the ability to parry enemy attacks and deliver final blows with his dagger. Hirabayashi also provided a first look at how Resident Evil 4 is recreating fan-favorite characters and gameplay mechanics, with an emphasis on providing more meaningful choices to the player. The Merchant makes his triumphant return with some good equipment to sell to Leon, including useful items and weapon upgrades. He also offers more exclusive rewards for those willing to collect rare gems and trade them for other items. Viewers also got a first glimpse of Leon’s trusty briefcase and how it places an emphasis on smart resource management by allowing players to synthesize healing items and ammo.