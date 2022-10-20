This evening, starting at 00:00 on 21 October 2022, the Resident Evil Showcase, new presentation event by Capcom entirely dedicated to Resident Evil. We will also follow it live here and invite you to see it with the Multiplayer.it teamstarting from 11:30 pm today, October 20, 2022.

As per tradition, the live broadcast will be broadcast on our channel Twitch and will allow you to translate, comment and discuss everything that will be shown in the Showcase dedicated to the Capcom series, so don’t miss it!

There will be following the event Luca and Kobewhich will remain with you until the end of the presentation and probably a little further, continuing to comment on what will be announced and shown this evening by Capcom.

The Resident Evil Showcase should focus above all on Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, or the new upcoming edition of the survival horror, also containing the big expansion The Shadows of Rose, in addition to Resident Evil 4 Remake which could be shown in a more complete way with trailers and insights.

Information is also expected on Resident Evil Re: Verse, the new multiplayer title that has been in development for a long time but has not yet been released in definitive form, and there may also be room for more, such as any surprises and new announcements on the Resident Evil series.

To follow the event, we refer you to the Twitch channel of Multiplayer.it, or simply by looking at the Twitch box that you find at the top of the news, waiting for the start of the broadcast that will take place tonight starting at 11:30 pm.