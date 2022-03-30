Bokeh Game Studios is a very interesting project founded by Keiichiro Toyama dedicated to the informal interview with some of the most important figures in the gaming industry, including the creator and director of Resident Evil Shinji Mikami. It was a chat that revealed several background to the project, including the inspiration that came from Sweet Home, another famous horror title.

Here is an excerpt of the video that you can view below:

“That’s right, I really loved Sweet Home. One of the first creators I worked with at Capcom was the director of Sweet Home […] Then, remember that [Tokuro] Fujiwara called me for a meeting a few years later. He told me that Sweet Home’s system was good, but the game didn’t work well. We wanted to try again to bring that game system into a horror game. I really liked Sweet Home, so I totally agreed with him. I was honored to be able to work on it.“

“In that system, the various items you kept allowed you to progress through the game. He assigned each item to a specific character. A lighter would go to one character, another might have a vacuum cleaner and so on. So you needed your friends, who had your items, to complete the game, so you had to take care of them. The point was how to survive in a limited environment.“

“In the end, this is probably the main thing I got. The player must make a series of choices with limited resources to survive. I kept it, then I created something completely different.“

Source: Siliconera