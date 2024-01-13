Resident Evil: Revelations he saw removed The DRM Enigma Protector after the fierce controversies that had hit Capcom, expressed by users through the most classic of review bombings via Steam.
In short, the bombardment of negative reviews for old Capcom games has had the desired effect: the company spoke in a press release about an unspecified error featured in the latest Revelations update.
The update has therefore been withdrawn pending further developments, although a possible re-proposal cannot be ruled out of the anti-piracy measure, which according to users imposes a series of limitations and affects performance.
An effective solution?
Beyond the inexplicable need to introduce an anti-piracy system into products published several years ago, it seems that the practice of review bombing is actually able to influence the choices of publishers and developers.
Of course, in the same way it is an improper weapon which on more than one occasion has been used in a very questionable manner by particularly noisy minorities of users.
