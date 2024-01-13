Resident Evil: Revelations he saw removed The DRM Enigma Protector after the fierce controversies that had hit Capcom, expressed by users through the most classic of review bombings via Steam.

In short, the bombardment of negative reviews for old Capcom games has had the desired effect: the company spoke in a press release about an unspecified error featured in the latest Revelations update.

The update has therefore been withdrawn pending further developments, although a possible re-proposal cannot be ruled out of the anti-piracy measure, which according to users imposes a series of limitations and affects performance.