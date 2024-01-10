Resident Evil Revelations it was recently updated with a not very welcome novelty: a new DRM, which makes mods and other external software such as the Cheat Engine unusable. Considering it's a game that's more than a decade old, the news has caused quite a bit of concern.
The DRM in question is called Enigma Protector and, according to the official website: “includes a wide range of unique features designed to protect executable files from illegal copying, hacking, unauthorized modification and analysis.” Through cryptographic algorithms, various code obfuscation, mutation and virtualization methods.
Experimental update?
The suspicion is that Capcom is using its catalog titles to test the effectiveness of Enigma Protector and then also apply it on more modern games, after the terrible results achieved with Denuvo, which is now punctured with extreme ease. Another hypothesis circulating is that of Capcom taking the field against mods, after having taken a position on the matter in the recent past.
In any case, there is no shortage of complaints, among those talks about a 10-15% framerate reduction and who wonders what the point of going to penalize remaining fans of a title released in 2013.
