Resident Evil Revelations it was recently updated with a not very welcome novelty: a new DRM, which makes mods and other external software such as the Cheat Engine unusable. Considering it's a game that's more than a decade old, the news has caused quite a bit of concern.

The DRM in question is called Enigma Protector and, according to the official website: “includes a wide range of unique features designed to protect executable files from illegal copying, hacking, unauthorized modification and analysis.” Through cryptographic algorithms, various code obfuscation, mutation and virtualization methods.