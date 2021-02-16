Resident Evil Revelations It came as a way to return to the roots of the game, especially after the reception of the fifth and sixth installments.

This title was released in Nintendo 3DS in 2012, and three years later it released a sequel that was well received by the most hardcore fans of the saga.

Almost six years after the second game, Resident Evil Revelations could return to complete the trilogy, or at least that is what the information of a recognized leaker of Capcom.

The return of Resident Evil Revelations would be on Switch

Dusk Golem has been in charge of revealing secret information about the franchise resident Evil, and so far much of the data you share has been true.

The latest information shared through your account Twitter it has nothing to do with Village nor with the assumption remake of the fourth installment, but with the return of a beloved saga.

Apparently, Revelations 3 It is already in the development process, although it would be handled under the name of ‘Resident Evil Outrage’.

‘This does not come from me, but for the record, Revelations 3 will arrive in the year after Village. It probably won’t be called Rev 3, the name we know is Resident Evil Outrage, but it will be Rev 3 at some point in development. Releasing as part of the 25th anniversary celebration, along with Village, it will definitely be a temporary Switch exclusive. ‘

Although in the tweet He mentions that it would arrive at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, in reality it means that we could see it later this year or the beginning of 2022.

We know that the idea sounds great, but since there is no official information to confirm its veracity, we must take it as a simple rumor.

Resident Evil Village It will arrive next May 7 to consoles, and we will see if it has what it takes to enchant the fans.

