Before the arrival of a new resident Evil In the coming days, fans of this franchise are eager to enjoy everything it has to offer Village. The saga of Capcom is one of the most successful and shows it in the number of sales of each title.

However, there are some games that sell better than others, and with the number of players increasing year by year, it is normal that the newer releases have a better response in the market.

Further, Capcom has managed to deliver entertaining games despite changing the original formula of the series, with which games like 5 and 6 are among the four best sellers of this series.

The second place on the list is occupied by the remake of Resident Evil 2, with 7.8 million units sold; while the seventh numerical delivery is in the first place, with 8.5 million.

Resident Evil has sold more than 107 million in total

Capcom has one of the most popular franchises in video games, which continues to develop over the years. In total, the saga reaches 107 million copies sold in all its games.

In fact, Resident Evil 7 is the second best-selling title of Capcom, since it is found only below Monster Hunter: World, other of the great popular franchises of the Japanese company.

Street fighter ii Y Street fighter v They are also among the 10 best sellers on the international market, although this top is definitely dominated by the two series mentioned above.

List of best-selling games

Resident Evil 7 – 8.5 million Resident Evil 2 Remake – 7.8 million Resident Evil 5 – 7.8 million Resident Evil 6 – 7.7 million Resident Evil 2 – 7.6 million Resident Evil 3 Remake – 3.6 million Resident Evil 3 Nemesis – 3.5 million Resident Evil (PS3) – 2.9 million Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster – 2.8 million Resident Evil (Original) – 2.75 million



