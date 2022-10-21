CAPCOM announced the release dates for the three episodes of RESIDENT EVIL which will be available in version Cloud on Nintendo Switch via eShop.

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Cloud the11 Novemberwill follow RESIDENT EVIL 3 Cloud the November 18 and finally RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard the December 16. All three titles are already available in regular editions on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu