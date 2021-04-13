There are only a few weeks left for Resident Evil Village become a reality and fans of the horror saga of Capcom They are waiting to see what the new numbered installment of the franchise holds for us. However, the Japanese company has more projects at hand, such as a new multiplayer. Now, in that sense, it has been confirmed that Resident Evil Re: Verse will have a second beta starting tomorrow. As you probably know, a first beta was recently held in this way that will accompany Resident Evil 8, but there were many problems and few were able to enjoy it. Now there will be a second chance.
【Additional Beta Test】 It has been decided that an additional beta test will be held on the following date and time.
April 14th 2021 3:00 PM (JST) to April 16th 2021 3:00 PM (JST)
The official account of Resident Evil Re: Verse on Twitter has confirmed that this second trial period will be extended from April 14 to 16. In Spanish peninsular time, the second multiplayer beta of Resident Evil Village will begin at 8:00 Wednesday, April 14, and will conclude at 8:00 on Friday, April 16. Two full days to enjoy this new online experience of the horror saga par excellence of the video game world, which Capcom hopes will offer greater stability and much less problems of which he experienced a few dates ago.
Resident Evil 8 duration revealed
Remember that both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Re: Verse will arrive next May 7th, so there is less than a month left to enjoy the new canonical installment of Capcom’s legendary horror series. Meanwhile, the franchise prepares for a cinematic reboot and for an animated series that will be broadcast on Netflix. A bright future full of projects for horror lovers.
Leave a Reply