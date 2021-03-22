Re: Verse, the upcoming multiplayer Resident Evil thing you’ll get with Village, will get an open beta next month.

Capcom will run the test from Wednesday 7th April at 11pm PT (8th April at 7am UK) to Saturday 10th April at 11pm PT (11th April at 7am UK).

The open beta will be available to try on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam, and you can get the download going early from Monday 5th April at 5pm PT (6th April at 1am UK).

But what is Re: Verse? Good question – and hopefully one this beta test will answer in more detail. To date, we’ve simply seen the game shown briefly in some odd-looking gameplay footage, back at Capcom’s January Resident Evil showcase event.

“Re: Verse looks to be a competitive multiplayer shooter where you can play as various characters from throughout the Resident Evil series,” I wrote at the time. “Its visuals have a comic book-style effect. From the footage shown, it still needs a bit of work. There’s no word on a release date.”

Village lands on 7th May, with access to Re: Verse included free.