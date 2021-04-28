Resident Evil Village It is just over a week away from reaching consoles, and although we thought that everything would be ready, an unforeseen event arose.

The main campaign seems to be in order, but the same is not the case with the multiplayer section, which will take a little longer to arrive.

Despite Resident Evil Re: Verse had a beta recently, it will not arrive alongside the main title and you will have to wait longer to test it.

Capcom confirmed through site Video Games Chronicle that this multiplayer section will not be ready in May, and will be delayed for several months.

Even if Resident Evil Village you have everything ready for its premiere together with the mode Mercenaries, Re: Seeing it will last until the summer, possibly the end of June.

Several players had the opportunity to test it in one of its various betas, and apparently this game needs a bit more polishing to have the quality that Capcom seeks.

Play with legends.

What is Resident Evil Re: Verse?

To expand the experience of the main campaign, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the saga, the developers decided to create a multiplayer experience with iconic characters.

On Resident Evil Re: Verse You face off in groups of four or six players to show who is the most skilled within 5 minutes.

Everyone can choose between characters like Leon, Jill, Claire, Hunk, Chris and many more, who have unique abilities to survive, although that is not all.

When you are downed you can become a powerful bioweapon and seek revenge, although even in this form they can defeat you if you are not careful.

They will surely reveal more details as the months go by, and we hope that both the animations and the mechanics in general will be well polished, because the beta looked a bit strange.

