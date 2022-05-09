Do you remember Resident Evil Re: Versethe complementary multiplayer game to Resident Evil Village? It may have probably slipped your mind, but it looks like it’s still alive and well and could finally be released two good years after the launch of Resident Evil Village.

A PEGI roster, just rated the game for Stadia. The PlayStation 4, Xbox and PC versions received the rating about a year ago. The game was supposed to coincide with Resident Evil Village, but was later postponed to July 2021. It didn’t end there because it subsequently underwent another postponement, this time in 2022 but without a specific date. At the time, the reason for this postponement was not explained, other than to give the developers some time to make the game more ‘fluid’ to play.

Resident Evil Re: Verse was supposed to be a giveaway bundled with Resident Evil Village, but it was a standalone game. Anyone who bought the physical version of Resident Evil Village has a code to download Re: verse which has not yet been redeemed for now.

After yet another rating, we just have an official announcement of the game from Capcom.

Source: The Gamer