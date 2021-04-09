Capcom’s star franchise will return stronger than ever to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on May 7, 2021, but it will not do so alone, since all users who buy Resident Evil Village will get the multiplayer Resident Evil RE: Verse completely free of charge. This mode will allow us to put ourselves in the shoes of iconic characters from the franchise such as Chris and Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy or Jill Valentine while we face iconic villains such as Mr. X or Jack Baker among others.
While the Resident Evil RE: Verse beta It began on April 7 and would end on April 11, but through the official account of Capcom Dev via Twitter has reported that Resident Evil RE: Verse beta is temporarily suspended. This mode already had a closed beta at the beginning of the year, but now, being an open beta, many players have reported problems with that version, particularly with matchmaking.
A promo image reveals a mysterious character from Resident Evil 8
【Regarding the RE: Verse OBT】 As we are still seeing issues with RE: Verse OBT matchmaking service, we have decided that until further notice to temporarily suspend the OBT to resolve the problem. We will continue to investigate, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.
The matchmaking has managed to be such a big problem that Capcom has decided that the Resident Evil RE: Verse beta is temporarily suspended, with no confirmed return date at this time. So now we can only wait for the Japanese company to solve the problems as soon as possible so that everyone can try the multiplayer mode of Resident Evil Village before its launch on May 7. Finally, we remind you that they have Leaked New Details About Resident Evil Village Story.
