The Resident Evil Re: Verse beta returns this week, Capcom has announced.

The multiplayer Resident Evil spin-off holds a beta test from 7am UK time tomorrow, 21st April, to 7am UK time 22nd April.

The beta is available to anyone who downloads it, Capcom said in a tweet. You need a Capcom ID to play.

This is the third beta test for RE: Verse. The first did not go well at all – Capcom was forced to pull it offline just seven hours after launch over issues with the matchmaking.

Re: Verse is a six-player deathmatch competitive multiplayer Resident Evil experience you get with the upcoming Resident Evil Village for free. You can play as various characters from throughout the Resident Evil series, all drenched in a comic book-style effect.