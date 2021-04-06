The title will be released for free as a complement to Resident Evil Village. Beta testing Resident Evil Re: Verse They will start from April 7 until April 11, at the moment we can only preload it in our systems. Remember that we will need an account of Capcom linked to our system.
Resident Evil Re: Verse is an online multiplayer game in which we will embody all the usual characters of the saga such as Chris and Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy or Jill Valentine by recognizable mapping for fans of the games, in which we will have to fight against also familiar villains like Mr. X or Jack Baker to name a few.
We will have combats of up to 6 players, in which each death will turn us into a kind of mutant being, with which we can continue playing and trying to eliminate the other players. Resident Evil Village and its complement RE Re: Verse They will go on sale on May 7 for the Xbox family and PC. We know there will be a demo of Village before launch.
We got to see the game for the first time during the Resident Evil Showcase in January, to celebrate the saga’s 25th anniversary. The event, which mainly focused on the eighth installment, also showcased other projects such as a RE Maiden demo (tells a story that links directly to RE Village) and the Netflix series RE: Infinite Darkness, which recently chose the actors who will voice Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.
