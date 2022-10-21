Many Resident Evil fans are quite excited about the future of the franchise, most notably the upcoming release of the fourth title in remake mode. However, some others are upset with Capcom because they skipped a video game that they consider to be canon in the series, this is clearly Code Veronica. Speaking via an interview to the Noisy Pixel website, series producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said that there are no concrete plans to develop a Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake, but did not completely rule out the opportunity, stating that if the opportunity arose, they would consider doing it in the future, but it is not so sure. Originally this game was released on the Dreamcast in 2000, being an exclusive that SEGA got for its new console, however, in the end they could not save themselves from the disaster that was coming. So Capcom did not want to leave the game abandoned, so they decided to launch it on other consoles very soon, including PS2 and Gamecube. It is worth mentioning that platforms like Xbox 360 and PS3 still have this video game in their catalog, so new users should be able to buy it without any problem on their consoles. Strangely enough, platforms like Steam have plenty of games from the franchise, but Code Veronica in particular is off the table and Capcom doesn’t seem to want to add it. Remember that the newest Resident Evil arrives on March 23 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Via: VGC



Editor’s note: Surely with this response from the producer, all those who wanted to see Claire on that island of nightmares will be somewhat disappointed. It only remains to try it on consoles from previous generations. The post Producer of Resident Evil talks about the possibility of making a remake of Code Veronica first appeared on Atomix.

#Resident #Evil #producer #talks #possibility #Code #Veronica #remake