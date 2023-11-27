There will not be no remake in 2024 For Resident Evilbut Capcom is about to announce a new game and the reveal will take place by the end of this year, with a launch set for 2024: this was reported by the well-known leaker Dusk Golem.
As you may recall, the insider had stopped providing his own for a certain period previews relating to new horror gamesafter describing Resident Evil Village with great precision and being the first to talk about the projects related to Silent Hill.
Code: Veronica will have to wait
The Dusk Golem leak means on the one hand that the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica will have to wait, on the other that there’s another Capcom franchise about to returnwith an announcement that could come any time between now and the end of the year.
What could it be? The heart would say Dino Crisisthe brains of Monster Hunter: the hunting game has racked up frightening numbers in recent years and five years have now passed since World, so that same team may have been working so far on a new open world experience.
