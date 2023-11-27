There will not be no remake in 2024 For Resident Evilbut Capcom is about to announce a new game and the reveal will take place by the end of this year, with a launch set for 2024: this was reported by the well-known leaker Dusk Golem.

As you may recall, the insider had stopped providing his own for a certain period previews relating to new horror gamesafter describing Resident Evil Village with great precision and being the first to talk about the projects related to Silent Hill.