Humble Bundle and Capcom have launched the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Game Bundlewhich allows you to take practically the whole home with you Resident Evil series to a exceptional price. Of course the bundle is only valid for PC.

As you can read, the bundle also includes the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, as well as Resident Evil 7 biohazard. Also offered the possibility of accessing the eighth chapter, Resident Evil Village, paying 50% of the base price, in order to complete the collection. price ranges and the games that include:

Paying 1 €, they take home:

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations

Paying € 9.80 you can also take home:

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Finally, paying € 29.41, you can take home the complete package, which includes all the games of the previous bands plus:

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Resident Evil 4

Coupon with 50% discount for the purchase of Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Decades of Horror Game Bundle page

The bundle supports Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization currently very active in Ukraine, which is dedicated to bringing medical care to poor countries around the world, helping people who otherwise could not afford it.

All games in the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Game Bundle are redeemable at Steam.