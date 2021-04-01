Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been delayed by two months, to 24th November.

Sony’s Resident Evil film reboot was previously set to arrive on 3rd September, but according to Variety has now been pushed back to avoid Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Welcome to Racoon City will adapt elements from the first two Resident Evil games, so you get a bit of old school mansion exploration with Chris and Jill, plus downtown cop drama with Leon and Claire.

The film is Sony’s bid to reboot the live action Resident Evil movie franchise after umpteen entries with Milla Jovovich. A new cast has been roped in, with Skins’ Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Upload’s Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, and Zombieland: Double Tap’s Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy .

All of this is separate to the Netflix CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is set later and has Leon and Claire fighting zombies in the White House, and Netflix’s planned live-action series about the Wesker kids.

Resident Evil Village, due on 7th May, has not been delayed.