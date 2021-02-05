The new Resident Evil movie is due out in September 2021.

Deadline reports the origin story movie launches on 3rd September 2021 as part of Labor Day weekend in the US.

This untitled Resident Evil movie stars Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Upload’s Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, and Zombieland: Double Tap’s Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Tom Hopper – Luther in The Umbrella Academy – plays Albert Wesker, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) is William Birkin. It’s directed and written by Johnannes Roberts.

The story is set on a night in Raccoon City in 1998, where all the chaos fans of the video game series know and love unfolds.

In the press release accompanying the announcement of the film, Roberts (who previously directed deep-sea thriller 47 Meters Down) explained: “With this movie I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences. “

Filming wrapped in late December 2020, according to a tweet from the Resident Evil account:

That? Sa wrap in Raccoon City. ?

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/9HdIf7shs2 – Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) December 28, 2020

It sounds like Sony’s plan is to release the movie in cinemas. Time will tell.