In the report of Capcom for the first quarter of the fiscal year – April, May and June – the company has updated some sales of its most iconic franchises, which allows us to see how they have grown over the past six months. These are the latest figures as of June 30:

Resident Evil: 127 million

Monster Hunter: 84 million

Street Fighter: 48 million

Mega Man: 38 million

Devil May Cry: 26 million

Dragon’s Dogma: 6.8 million

Capcom highlighted Dragon’s Dogma this time because the development of its sequel was confirmed last June. Among the fastest growing games we find Resident Evil thanks to Resident Evil: Village, which in a few months will receive the first DLC, and the good performances of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

In the case of Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter Rise arrived on PC earlier this year, but the impact of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak would not be reflected in this data as it launched on June 30th.

As for Street Fighter we know that the development of the sixth chapter was announced recently, promising a list of new features.

Source: GoNintendo