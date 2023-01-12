There are quite a few projects for fans of Resident Evil expected for 2023. But there is also much more than interesting news: in fact, there is the announcement of a collaboration between Capcom And GameFlavor to create amazing spray drinks.

The case of this collection of cucumber, lime and mint flavored drinks was designed for the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The case contains ten cans of 330 ml each, a spray cap and four “herbs” with bright and particularly lively colours.

The latter are the most interesting parts of the package, as what they actually are is not explained. There are only a few recommendations left by the company: one of them suggests to use them for the creation of cocktail.

However, despite the fact that everything is quite captivating, the sale could jam due to the cost, set at ben $214, not really cheap. Even if the pieces are not worth the fixed price, the limited production of only 4750 packages, each of which numbered, should be considered.

Anyhow, Capcom is gripping the popularity of Resident Evil well and huge projects are planned, such as the publication of Resident Evil 4 Remake and the VR version of Resident Evil Village which will arrive next month on PS VR2.