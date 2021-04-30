No. It is not made by fans. This series was shared through the official channel of resident Evil on Japan and shows us a muppet show with Moreau, Heisenberg, Angie and Lady Dimitrescu in its most adorable form. But, unlike other puppet shows, this one does not skimp on showing blood, weapons and much less the dismemberment to which the saga has accustomed us. This is the first episode available only in Japanese:

This adaptation gives each character a unique personality. For example; we have Lady Dimitrescu who cheerfully invites his classmates to paint using the color red or Moreau that because of his clumsiness, he ends up throwing all the paint cans by accident. At the moment we do not know if there will be more episodes or if this will be the only one, much less if it will be translated into other languages. But, let’s hope that it is so so that more people can enjoy this show of resident Evil.

What is the first episode of the Resident Evil muppets about?

The episode starts like any trailer for Resident Evil: Village, for seconds later change the gloomy and dark 3D animation setting to change to a backlit mockup with pastel colors. And, as if that weren’t enough, the group of antagonists of the video game become muppets who sing a song happily with which they appear before the camera.

The story goes from Lady Dimitrescu inviting his team to make some pictures with red paint. However, the clumsy Moreau he slips throwing all the cans. But, this is not the end of the world, because it is crossed with the chainsaw of Heisenberg They discover that there is more red paint inside. That’s right, this muppet show is not made for minors to see.

Everything gets out of control when Lady Dimitrescu try a little of the ‘Red paint’ (aka blood). And, the massacre to which he has accustomed us begins resident Evil up to now. The show ends by promoting the release of the video game and the official page of the video game in Japan.

