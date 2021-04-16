Just a few hours ago the Resident Evil Showcase took place, which was intended to show new graphic materials of Resident Evil VillageBut he had a few surprises up his sleeve. It was the perfect moment to reveal that Resident Evil is coming to Dead by Daylight with a new DLC in June, just in time for the fifth anniversary of Behavior Interactive’s asymmetric multiplayer video game. The Canadian company has yet to reveal the details, but has left us with a teaser that you can see below and that will help us make our mouths until the full announcement.
The video clip, as expected, does not reveal important details, beyond the presence of an Umbrella badge to confirm that this is Resident Evil content. However, those responsible for Dead by daylight They have pointed out that we will have to wait until the 25 of May, date of 5th anniversary event, to learn more. Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield as survivors? Mr. X, Albert Wesker, a generic zombie like killers? There is still a little more than a month to find out, but the anticipation and rumors until then are going to increase.
All the killers of Dead by Daylight, ordered from best to worst
It is not ruled out that it lands more than one survivor at the same time in the video game, something that already happened with Stranger Things, which it did with Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, in addition to the Demogorgon as a murderer. Dead by Daylight celebrated its fourth anniversary last year with a Silent Hill DLC and will do so this 2021 with Resident Evil. One more example that, far from approaching its decline, the Dead by Daylight’s growth is unstoppable, even in spite of the potholes that it has had to overcome in recent times. We will be attentive to reveal the news as they become known.
