Today the second Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase. This reveals new details of the next installments of video games, series and movies. In addition to the projects with which the 25th anniversary of the franchise will be celebrated.

One of the surprises it gave Capcom was the trailer for the series that will deliver Netflix. In this CGI anime, we will see the return of several characters from the fourth numerical installment of the saga.

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness

This will be released in July 2021 and thanks to its latest trailer we know where it will be and what we can expect from it. Well, the previous trailer had only shown us its two protagonists: Lion Y Claire (along with a bunch of zombies).

Now, we know that the story will take place in the White House, place of residence of the president of the USA during an unstoppable zombie attack.

Infinite Darkness will take place two years after Resident Evil 4. After what Lion manages to rescue Ashley graham, the daughter of the president of a zombie village in Spain. In the opening scenes of the trailer, we see how he greets Claire Before everything falls into darkness

The zombie attack overwhelms the forces of the President Graham, the father of Ashley. Although he is protected by the secret service (to which he seems to belong Lion). He, in fact, defends the president and helps him get to the bunker where he can be safe.

In the trailer revealed last October, we saw the devastation that the T virus. Several areas destroyed by zombies that continued to attack other cities.

Another detail shown in the trailer is a notebook that shows a sketch in a notebook of a zombie attack, probably from Racoon City.

