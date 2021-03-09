It’s been half a year since Netflix ad Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, an animated series that will arrive on the platform throughout the current year 2021. Since then we have been able to see or know very little about this animated fiction that will star Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two of the most mythical characters from the Capcom franchise. Now we have known that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness could offer new details very soon, as a person very close to the saga has made known and who always has interesting information about it.

I think we’re probably going to get news on it soon. This isn’t me knowing, don’t have any connections to the animation studio, but Netflix usually releases a trailer a few weeks to a bit over a month before it airs, & it’s incredibly likely this releases very close to Village. https://t.co/JWMXjzIgUZ – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 8, 2021

We are talking about the insider Dusk Golem, also known as AestheticGamer On twitter. The aforementioned user has quoted a tweet that spoke about the scarcity of details of Netflix fiction and wanted to shed some light on it, as you can see in the message previously inserted and that we translate below: “I think we will probably receive news soon . This is not information, I have no connection to the animation studio, but Netflix usually releases a trailer a few weeks or a month before the premiere and it is very likely to be released near Village”.

AestheticGamer is referencing Resident Evil Village, also known as Resident Evil 8 and a new installment in the video game franchise, which will arrive next May 7 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms. Despite the fact that the insider himself insists that this is not one hundred percent safe, his intuition invites us to think that we could have a trailer in April or May, while Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness would end up releasing a few weeks after that. For now there is no official confirmation, so we will keep waiting.